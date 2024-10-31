Virat Kohli was retained by Royal Challengers Bengaluru ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction. Alongside him, RCB retained only two more players: middle order batter Rajat Patidar and uncapped Indian fast bowler Yash Dayal. This meant that Mohammad Siraj, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell are among the big names let go by RCB. All the ten franchises were asked to submit the names of their retained players by Thursday, October 31. RCB, who played under the captaincy of batter Faf du Plessis, entered the Playoffs but lost in the Eliminator match against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024. However, their turn-around in the season became one of the major highlights as they won six matches on the trot, to enter the Playoffs.

PLAYERS RETAINED:

1. Virat Kohli (Rs 21 cr)

2. Rajat Patidar (Rs 11 cr)

3. Yash Dayal (Rs 5 cr - uncapped)

RCB IPL 2024 squad: Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar (from SRH), Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green (from MI).