It was yet another disappointing outing for Rohit Sharma as he was dismissed for 13 during the IPL 2025 encounter between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday. With 21 runs in 3 matches, Rohit has struggled massively in the ongoing IPL and his form has resulted in a lot of criticism from both fans as well as experts. He slammed a six during his short stay at the crease but was ultimately dismissed by Andre Russell. The social media users were not happy with his form and they were quick to criticise him for the dismissal and even roasted him with a "MS Dhoni" jibe.

Maturity is when you realise

Rohit se jyada deserve retain hona Ishan kishan tha — Manish Sharma(@Manish__1705) March 31, 2025

Coming to the match, Ashwani Kumar's record four wicket-haul on IPL debut and Ryan Rickelton's 62 not out powered Mumbai Indians to a commanding eight-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders.

Sorry to say but Dhoni is playing much better cricket in his end career than Rohit Sharma who think he can play till 2027. — Cricket Panchayat🇮🇳 (@SharmaDev90) March 31, 2025

The 23-year-old Ashwani from Punjab's Jhanjeri became the first Indian ever to to take four wickets on IPL debut as he ended with figures of 3-0-24-4 to blow away KKR's star-studded batting lineup.

Yes now we are carrying Rohit Sharma. Boy please go home enjoy time with ur family and give ur place to a youngster #MIvsKKR — Ankit Rajput (@ANKITSI89535629) March 31, 2025

With only four senior T20 matches in his kitty apart from four List A games and two Ranji Trophy matches, Ashwani's rich returns heralded the domination shown by MI's seamers.

Deepak Chahar (2/19), Trent Boult (1/23) and Hardik Pandya (1/10) ensured a collective bowling performance as KKR crumbled for the lowest total of this season, rolling over for just 116 in 16.2 overs.

Even as Rohit Sharma (13) endured another forgettable outing, Ryan Rickelton (62 not out off 41 balls) made his first impact on the IPL stage as Mumbai Indians went over the line with 7.1 overs to spare. Suryakumar Yadav hit a quick 9-ball 27 not out and ended the game with a six behind the wicket.

(With PTI inputs)