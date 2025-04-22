One of the icons of the game, Rohit Sharma, finally showed his true capability with the bat, smashing a 45-ball 76 for Mumbai Indians against Chennai Super Kings to help the team win three games on the trot. Rohit, who has been playing as an Impact Player since the start of the season, admitted after the game that the substitute role hasn't been the easiest on him. After warming the bench for the first 20 overs, Rohit seems to have found connecting with the game as an Impact Player a little tricky. But, the 37-year-old is happy to play the role the team wants him to.

After a string of poor performances with the bat, Rohit's return to form is pleasing development for MI. Yet, the franchise's former skipper sent a subtle message to the current captain Hardik Pandya about what the ideal situation for him would be.

"It's something we spoke about but 2-3 overs doesn't make huge difference but it's not easy when you haven't fielded for 17 overs, that's the thought process but I don't mind that if I my team wants me to come straightaway and bat," Rohit said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Rohit was also asked about the announcement of a stand on his name at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai during the presentation ceremony. The veteran batter said that he doesn't even know how to react to that honour.

"Looks far away that stand, I enjoyed being out there, for me it is about staying out there and finishing the game, that is what gives me the most satisfaction. We are peaking at the right time, and we have won three games in a row. It is a huge honour; I mentioned it as a young kid. We were not allowed to come to the stadium at some stage. But, having played all my cricket here, and now to have that stand, it is a big honour. Whenever that name comes up, I do not know how to react," he said.