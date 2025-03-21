Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have stirred a big controversy ahead of the start of IPL 2025, seemingly taking a dig at Mumbai Indians (MI) over their captaincy saga last year. RCB appointed Rajat Patidar as the captain of the franchise ahead of IPL 2025, following Faf du Plessis' release last year. During his official unveil as captain, Patidar received video messages from his predecessors, including Faf and Virat Kohli, who wished him good luck for the season. However, RCB's 'Mr Nags' decided to take a cheeky jibe at MI over the same sequence.

For the unversed, Hardik Pandya returned to MI last year from Gujarat Titans, and was named captain of the franchise. As a result, long-time skipper Rohit Sharma was stripped off his duties, a decision which was heavily criticised by fans.

There were also reports of a rift between Hardik and Rohit, leading to tensions within the dressing room. Hardik was booed by fans across the country last year as they were not happy with him replacing Rohit.

In a video shared by RCB, Mr Nags asked Patidar, "So, Rajat, you became captain, all former RCB skippers have given you their approval. Like Virat messaged you, Faf messaged you. Do you think other teams also should have followed a similar strategy while announcing captaincy?"

However, Patidar decided to play it safe by saying: "I'm sorry, I never followed what's going on and what's not going on."

"Oh, so innocent, Rajat. You really don't know? Really, I don't know? Then why are you smiling? See, basically, he said 'MI nahi janta 'MI'," Mr Nags added.

Pandya's return to Mumbai Indians last season was not the smoothest as the storied franchise finished last among 10 teams. He was also booed by the home fans. Considering their five IPL titles, Mumbai Indians have had a dry run since 2021.

(With PTI Inputs)