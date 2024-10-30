Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) need a wicket-keeper batter after the retirement of Dinesh Karthik. With KL Rahul all but set to be released by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), the India star has been linked with a return to RCB, a franchise he started his IPL career with. Being a local boy, Rahul is undoubtedly a natural choice for the spot behind the stumps for the Royal Challengers. However, the auction dynamics don't make it easy for any franchise to go out and get a player of its choice. Yet, RCB dropped a massive hint ahead of the IPL retention announcements.

In a video shared by the Bengaluru franchise, Rahul was the only non-RCB player seen as the team's bosses discussed retention and auction dynamics. The presence of Rahul in the video sent fans on social media buzzing, with many suggesting that the LSG star's cameo in the video all but confirms RCB's intention.

"We will be looking at specific roles"



KL Rahul's Homecoming is almost done, RCB will Go all out from him https://t.co/J5heo6Rw9C pic.twitter.com/NNggRlOvhA — (@KLfied_) October 29, 2024

Of the players that RCB are likely to retain, the names of Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar and Mohammed Siraj have arguably garnered the most attention. The franchise also has overseas options like skipper Faf du Plessis, Will Jacks and Glenn Maxwell to consider. It is quite likely the Bengaluru side would go after some of these players through Right To Match in the auction, if not retained.

RCB's likely retentions ahead of IPL 2025 auction:

- Virat Kohli: Batsman (INR 18 crore)

- Mohammed Siraj: Bowler (INR 14 crore)

- Will Jacks: All-rounder (INR 14 crore)

- Yash Dayal: Bowler (Uncapped, INR 4 crore)

Captaincy also remains a big issue for RCB if Du Plessis isn't retained or bought back in the auction. But, if the franchise manages to buy KL Rahul in the auction, he doesn't just solve the problem of a reliable wicket-keeper batter but can also be seen as a leadership option.

However, there are also suggestions that Virat Kohli could be interested to take up the franchise's captaincy again. This is another facet of the game that RCB would need to consider.