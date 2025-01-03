Legendary Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is famous for his warnings to non-striker batters for backing up too far from their crease, and now it seems like he's celebrating those who are keeping up with that spirit. Ashwin took to social media to praise English all-rounder Jamie Overton, who also did almost the same during a Big Bash League (BBL) 2024-25 game between Adelaide Strikers and Perth Scorchers. Incidentally, both Ashwin and Overton will be playing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.

With New Zealand wicket-keeper batter Finn Allen backing up too far before the ball was bowled, Overton took the opportunity to dislodge the bails at the non-striker's end.

However, Overton did not appeal it, instead dishing out a fiery warning to Finn Allen.

Ashwin was clearly impressed with Overton's game awareness, and took to social media to comment on the incident.

"Our vibe shall attract the tribe Jamie," posted Ashwin on X.

Our vibe shall attract the tribe Jamie https://t.co/K8Ie7G9bdH — Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) December 31, 2024

Ashwin and Overton will both wear CSK yellow in IPL 2025, having been bought by the five-time IPL champions in the most recent mega auction. Ashwin fetched a massive sum of Rs 9.75 crore, while Overton was picked up for Rs 1.5 crore.

Who is Jamie Overton?

English all-rounder Jamie Overton may be nearing his 31st birthday, but he is only now really making an impression on the international scene.

At 6 ft 5 inches, Overton is a daunting prospect. Besides, he boasts one of cricket's most sought-after profiles - a pace-bowling all-rounder who can bat.

Overton has so far played two ODIs and seven T20Is for England, debuting in both formats in 2024. He will also be a part of England's squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

He played his one and only Test in 2022, scoring 97 with the bat on debut, but has fallen behind in the pecking order due to England's massively talented Test roster, led by captain Ben Stokes.