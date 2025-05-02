Chennai Super Kings' group stage exit has led to intense scrutiny. IPL 2025 has been a campaign of lows for one of the most successful teams in the history of the competition. From first home loss to RCB since 2008, to now going five games without a win at the Chepauk. Prior to this season, they had never lost more than two matches in a succession at home. While head coach Stephen Fleming insisted his team has got "firepower all the way through", the results suggests something else. But, where did CSK go wrong this season?

For the first time ever, CSK have now failed to qualify for the playoffs in back-to-back seasons. Their dip stems from their poor recruitment at the auction and overdependence on veterans.

According to a report in the Indian Express, the CSK management ignored recommendations from their scouting team, just to stick to their philosophy of playing with experienced players.

CSK splashed Rs 9.75 crore on veteran all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin, despite being aware of his not-so-exciting IPL record of late.

The report also claimed that CSK didn't even bother to raise the paddle for some of hottest T20 prospects in the world, including Priyansh Arya, marking the continuation of a concerning trend.

"Behind the scenes at CSK, there are also questions as to how some of the young talents put forward by their talent scouts were not even considered at the auction table. At a time franchises are tapping on domestic T20 leagues for unknown talents, Chennai still appear reluctant to take the route. Priyansh Arya is the latest young talent that the franchise has missed out after he was recommended by their scouting team. In the past, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sai Sudharsan have all gone through their grasp. And beyond Dhoni, there isn't a frontline wicketkeeper and at 43 still remains their go-to captain in moments of crisis," the report claimed.

Roped in by Punjab Kings, Priyansh is having a debut season to remember. He has played 9 matches to date in his IPL career and has scored 323 runs, with an average of 35.89, that includes against CSK.