After leaving Lucknow Super Giants, India wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul is on the hunt for a new franchise in the Indian Premier League. Though a return to Royal Challengers Bengaluru has been intensely discussed and debated among fans and former cricketers, the IPL auction dynamics are such that one can't predict where a certain player might get sold. But, RCB might not be Rahul's only choice, he does seem to have a few other sides on his radar ahead of the auction.

In an interview with Star Sports, Rahul opened up on his decision to leave LSG ahead of the mega auction. In subtle little hints that the wicket-keeper batter gave, it became apparent that he didn't quite like the atmosphere in the Lucknow franchise. Now, the veteran star is hopeful of finding a team with an atmosphere like Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings.

"I just felt, I wanted to start fresh and explore my options. I wanted to go and play where I could find freedom and the team atmosphere would be lighter. The pressure is already high in the IPL, but you see teams like Gujarat and CSK, and you see when they win or lose, they seem really balanced, and the dressing room is really calm. That is something very important for me as a player. I feel if that happens, it gives the players the best chance to perform," said Rahul to Star Sports.

Rahul also cited the example of Mumbai Indians and Rohit Sharma, lauding the brilliant culture the team has created over the years.

"People do not know what happens inside the dressing room. The last 2-3 years I have been part of the Indian dressing room has so much clarity and calmness among players. There has been lot of friendship, we are like a family. The coaches are like your older brother. If teams could recreate that kind of environment, they will find themselves in a good position.

I have watched Rohit over the years with Mumbai Indians. They have a created a brilliant culture. You can see it when they play on the field. They play as a unit. They are really fierce and well prepared. That is what you expect from Rohit Sharma.," Rahul added.