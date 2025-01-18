India wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul was bought by Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction for a whopping price of Rs 14 crore. Having led both Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in recent years, many expected Rahul to take up the captaincy of DC as well. However, in a possible change of events, former India wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik - mentor for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) - may have revealed that Rahul will not be entrusted the captaincy in IPL 2025.

Speaking on Cricbuzz, Dinesh Karthik let in a hint that it will be all-rounder Axar Patel, and not KL Rahul, who will lead Delhi Capitals.

Karthik's revelation comes off the back of Axar being chosen as India's vice-captain for the five-match T20I series against England, starting January 22.

"For Axar Patel, all the very best. A good opportunity for him. Heard he's going to be the Delhi Capitals captain as well. Here is a good opportunity for him to lead and show the way, he's been doing that for Gujarat as well. Wish him all the luck," Karthik said.

Axar was DC's highest retention ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, at a price of Rs 16.5 crore. The move came after Rishabh Pant decided to part ways with Delhi Capitals.

For Team India, Axar Patel will serve as Suryakumar Yadav's deputy for the series against England.

Rahul, on the other hand, also parted ways with LSG after three years as captain of the franchise. Leading a new franchise, Rahul led LSG to two playoff finishes in their first two seasons, before finishing a lowly seventh in 2024. Rahul also captained Punjab Kings for two seasons prior to that, in 2020 and 2021, but failed to reach the playoffs in those seasons.