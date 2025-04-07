MI vs RCB LIVE: Virat Kohli's record vs Bumrah





It is sure to be one heck of a contest early on.

Should Jasprit Bumrah return for MI, his battle against Virat Kohli will be a mouth-watering one to watch out for. So how do the duo fare against each other? Bumrah has dismissed Virat 5 times in 16 innings, but Kohli also averages 28 and hits at a strike rate of 147.