Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru LIVE Updates, IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians (MI) face off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their IPL 2025 clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This match could mark the return of MI's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah after an injury layoff of nearly three months. Focus will also be on MI talisman Rohit Sharma, who missed their previous game due to a knee injury. Rajat Patidar-led RCB, on the other hand, will be looking to get back to winning ways after suffering their first loss of the season. RCB will also hope that Virat Kohli can return to form after not firing for two games in a row. (Live Scorecard)
- 18:36 (IST)MI vs RCB LIVE: Win the toss, bowl first?The Wankhede Stadium is expected to provide a great contest between bat and ball tonight. It is usually a great pitch to score runs on, but can help the bowlers if they're smart. The captain who wins the toss will almost certainly choose to field.
- 18:33 (IST)MI vs RCB, IPL 2025 LIVE: Rajat Patidar's captaincyRajat Patidar has impressed so far in his stint as captain of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, highlighted particularly by their two big wins over KKR and CSK. Don't forget, captaincy isn't new to him. He had led Madhya Pradesh to the Syed Mushtaq Ali final in the most recent edition.
- 18:23 (IST)MI vs RCB LIVE: Virat Kohli's record vs BumrahShould Jasprit Bumrah return for MI, his battle against Virat Kohli will be a mouth-watering one to watch out for. So how do the duo fare against each other? Bumrah has dismissed Virat 5 times in 16 innings, but Kohli also averages 28 and hits at a strike rate of 147.It is sure to be one heck of a contest early on.
- 18:08 (IST)MI vs RCB LIVE: The Tilak Varma dramaTilak Varma was, perhaps a little harshly, instructed to be 'retired out' in MI's previous game against GT. Mumbai Indians will be hoping that Tilak does not lose his confidence after that incident. Remember, he's been in fine form for India before this.
- 18:01 (IST)MI vs RCB LIVE: All eyes on BumrahMumbai Indians are also playing along now. Their social media post, made just an hour ago, seems to all but confirm that Bumrah is certainly returning today. This will be huge news for MI fans and fans of Indian cricket.
#TATAIPL missed you, Jassi bhai! #MumbaiIndians #PlayLikeMumbai #MIvRCB pic.twitter.com/x4ql4ieCTz— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 7, 2025
- 17:58 (IST)MI vs RCB LIVE: Update on RohitAnd what about Rohit Sharma? The 37-year-old did not play MI's previous game, but is he fit today? Here's what Jayawardene told reports about his availability:"Rohit looks good. He is going to bat today as well. We were travelling yesterday. He will have a hit today so we will do an assessment on that."
- 17:54 (IST)MI vs RCB, IPL 2025 LIVE: What Jayawardene saidHere's what MI coach Mahela Jayawardene said regarding Jasprit Bumrah's fitness for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru game:"He is available. He is training today, so he should be available," Jayawardene told reporters ahead of the clash.
- 17:48 (IST)MI vs RCB LIVE: MI's poor formDespite retaining their star-studded core, Mumbai Indians have somehow got off to a poor start. Even Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya's good form hasn't been enough. 3 losses in 4 games sees them stuck in the lower half of the table, and they simply cannot afford yet another defeat tonight.
- 17:39 (IST)MI vs RCB, IPL 2025 LIVE: Jasprit Bumrah fitness updateJasprit Bumrah is back with the Mumbai Indians camp, and he is available as revealed by Mahela Jayawardene ahead of this game. Yesterday, a video of him training and being lifted by Kieron Pollard went viral. By all means and purposes, Jasprit Bumrah SHOULD PLAY today.
Singing "Naaaaaaant's Ingonyama Bagithi Baba!" in the background #MumbaiIndians #PlayLikeMumbai #TATAIPL #MIvRCB pic.twitter.com/g9aVsorOhj— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 6, 2025
- 17:35 (IST)MI vs RCB LIVE: Will Rohit return?Rohit Sharma is going through a bizarre patch for Mumbai Indians. Not only is he out of runs, Rohit could not play their last match due to a knee injury. Even when he's been fit, he has been used as the Impact Sub by MI.Don't forget, he was retained for a hefty Rs 16.30 crore ahead of the auction. Will he find his way back into the XI today?
- 17:24 (IST)MI vs RCB, IPL 2025 LIVE: Is Jasprit Bumrah back?All eyes are on one man. Jasprit Jasbirsingh Bumrah. India's pace talisman, MI's pace spearhead has joined the Mumbai Indians squad. Head coach Mahela Jayawardene has stated that he is available to play. So will he play? That's the question on everyone's lips.We are not too long away from finding out.