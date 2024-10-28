Amid uncertainity over his playing future at Chennai Super Kings (CSK), MS Dhoni recently dropped a hint over his participation in the Indian Premier League (IPL). With all 10 teams currently finalising their list of retained and released players ahead of the mega auction, Dhoni all but confirmed his intention to continue playing in the IPL. Responding to his remarks, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan also said that they are happy to see Dhoni being ready for another season of the IPL. Dhoni is set to have a meeting with the CSK officials ahead of the IPL retention deadline, which is October 31.

Amid all the debate surrounding Dhoni's future, CSK are understood to be on the look-out for a wicketkeeper.

According to a report in the Indian Express, CSK could go all in for Rishabh Pant, who recently shared a cryptic post on entering IPL auction.

"In case Rishabh Pant comes into the auction pool, there is a strong possibility that all of it could change with the franchise being linked as one of India wicketkeeper's potential new destination. CSK are in for a major overhaul with an eye on the future," the report claimed.

Pant has been part of Delhi Capitals (previously Delhi Daredevils) since his debut season in 2016. He has also been linked with a move to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Dhoni recently said that he wants to enjoy the last few years of cricket that he has left in him.

"I just want to enjoy whatever last few years of cricket I am able to play," Dhoni was quoted as saying. "When you play cricket like a professional sport, it becomes difficult to enjoy it just like a game. That's what I want to do. It's not easy.

"The emotions keep coming, the commitments are there. I want to enjoy the game for the next few years. I have to keep myself fit for nine months, so that I can play two and a half months of IPL. You need to plan it out, but at the same time chill a bit."