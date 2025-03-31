One of the finest finishers in the history of the game, MS Dhoni is a name that needs no introduction. Over the years, Dhoni has led many successful run-chases, both for Team India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). However, the last couple of years have seen Dhoni's role evolve into something completely different. Dhoni has rarely come out to bat above No. 7. In fact, in the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), he played as a No. 9 batter, a never-seen-before feat for the former India captain.

In the match against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday, Dhoni scored 16 runs off 11 balls but couldn't take the Super Kings across the line, as his side suffered a 6-run defeat. Once touted as the finest finisher in the game, Dhoni doesn't seem to have the same touch anymore.

Since the conclusion of IPL 2023 season, Dhoni has contributed more to CSK's cause in losing matches than winning. Statistics suggest that.

MS Dhoni while chasing in IPL since 2023:

- In WON matches - 3 inns, 3 runs, 9 balls, 0 sixes, 0 fours

- In LOST matches - 6 inns, 166 runs, 84 balls, 13 fours, 13 sixes

Updated numbers:



MS Dhoni while chasing in IPL since 2023:



In WON matches -

3 inns, 3 runs, 9 balls, 0 sixes, 0 fours



In LOST matches -

6 inns, 166 runs, 84 balls, 13 fours, 13 sixes #IPL2025#CSKvRR https://t.co/sflvDPF8aS — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) March 30, 2025

The numbers do suggest that Dhoni's contribution to CSK's success is little to none, at least as a batter. CSK coach Stephen Fleming, after the defeat against the Royals on Sunday, explained that the 'Thala' is most valuable to the team as a leader and wicket-keeper at present.

"Yeah, it's a time thing. MS judges it. His body is, his knees aren't what they used to be. And he's moving okay, but there's still an attrition aspect to it. He can't bat 10 overs running full stick. So he will gauge on the day what he can give us. If the game's in the balance like today, he will go a little bit earlier, and he backs other players when other opportunities are up. So he's balancing that," Fleming explained in the press conference.

"I said it last year [as well], he's too valuable to us - leadership and wicket-keeping - to throw him in nine, ten overs. He has actually never done that. So, look, from around 13-14 overs, he's looking to go depending on who's in," he asserted.