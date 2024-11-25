MI Full Squad, IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians have the second-highest auction purse entering Day 2 of the IPL 2025 mega auction. Having bought only four players on Day 1, MI are expected to go big for many remaining stars, such as the likes of Marco Jansen and Washington Sundar. Mumbai Indians still have a couple of batters to add to their potential starting XI, and can still buy as many as seven overseas players. Their biggest buy on Day 1 of the auction was New Zealand pacer Trent Boult, who returned to blue for Rs 12.5 crore. Talented uncapped Indian batter Naman Dhir was also brought back by MI via the Right to Match (RTM) card. (Full Squad)

Players Bought By Mumbai Indians In IPL 2025 Auction -

1. Trent Boult - Rs 12.5 Crore

2. Naman Dhir - Rs 5.25 Crore

3. Robin Minz - Rs 65 lakh

4. Karn Sharma - Rs 50 lakh

Full list of retained players: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah.

Full list of released players: Dewald Brevis, Ishan Kishan, Harvik Desai, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Mohammad Nabi, Romario Shepherd, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Gerald Coetzee, Anshul Kamboj, Naman Dhir, Shivalik Sharma, Kwena Maphaka, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Luke Wood, Dilshan Madushanka, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara