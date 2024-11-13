When the IPL franchises revealed the players they would be releasing ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, KL Rahul was one of the biggest. An opener, a captain, a wicketkeeper - KL Rahul fits every slot. With an experience of captaining two IPL teams, Rahul one one player who will be widely chased in the November 24-25 IPL auction. Five IPL teams - Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants. While Rahul was released by LSG ahead of the auction, the other teams look to be in the race to hire Rahul.

However, Rahul has clearly said that captaincy is not his priority, rather he wants to go in a team where one is "loved, cared and respected."

"I have always been flexible in my head. Opening, middle order, keeping, fielding. I am okay with any role or any responsibility given to me," KL Rahul said on Star Sports.

"I would never go and ask someone for it (captaincy). If you feel that my leadership skills are good enough and if you find something good in the way I play my cricket, in the way I handle myself and handled the the teams that I have captained in the last few years, if you find me worthy, I am happy to do it. It's not something make or break for me. I just want to be part of the team that has a good environment, you feel loved, cared and respected. Everyone in that franchise in one single goal to win the IPL."

Regarding moving away from LSG, where he led the side for two years, Rahul said: "I wanted to start fresh. I wanted to explore my options and I wanted to go and play where I could find some freedom, where the team atmosphere could be something lighter. Sometimes you need to move away and find something good for yourself."