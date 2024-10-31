Chennai Super Kings are preparing for life after their charismatic wicket-keeper batter MS Dhoni and the five-time champions have identified Rishabh Pant as their top target in the IPL 2025 auction. Dhoni is expected to be retained by the franchise as an 'uncapped player' thanks to the new rule but the franchise are looking at a future plan. According to a report by Indian Express, India star Rishabh Pant has emerged as the top pick for CSK. The franchise is keen on buying Pant if he enters the auction pool and that is mainly the point that has governed their planning for the IPL 2025 retentions.

The report claimed that CSK have decided to retain skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sri Lanka fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana and Dhoni. However, the decision on India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will completely depend on Pant's situation at Delhi Capitals.

In case Pant enters the auction pool, CSK believe that he will command a price around Rs 20 crore and that may result in the franchise not retaining Jadeja. However, the report also claimed that CSK are looking to use the Right To Match (RTM) option for Jadeja in that case.

Gujarat Titans is likely to retain skipper Shubman Gill, star spinner Rashid Khan, young opener Sai Sudharsan and explosive hitters Rahul Tewatia and Shahrukh Khan ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction, reported ESPNCricinfo.

These retentions will leave the 2022 champions with one right-to-match (RTM) card option at the upcoming mega auction.

With the amount given to each player still unknown, GT will have around Rs 51 crores deducted from their overall purse of Rs 120 crores for retaining three international players and two uncapped players. If they pay more than Rs 51 crores for these retentions, a higher amount will be deducted from the purse.

Thursday, October 31 is the deadline by which all the franchises are supposed to submit the list of their retained players ahead of the mega auction. Each team can retain six players, out of which a maximum of five can be capped and two uncapped. This can be either via retention or by using the Right to Match (RTM) option.

Advertisement

(With ANI inputs)