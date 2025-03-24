Chennai Super Kings (CSK) secured a convincing 4-wicket victory against Mumbai Indians (MI) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 opener on Sunday, with MS Dhoni's lightening quick hands behind the stumps arguably becoming the biggest talking point. Rachin Ravindra's 65 and Noor Ahmad's 4-wicket haul were the top contributors to the Super Kings' victory in their opening clash, though the internet has alleged that 'another factor' could have contributed to the result of the series. A video has emerged on social media, featuring CSK duo Ruturaj Gaikwad and Khaleel Ahmed, triggering speculations of 'ball tampering' by the hosts at Chepauk.

In the video, Khaleel and Ruturaj seemed to have exchanged a small item. The video concludes with the CSK skipper putting the item in his pocket. Here's the video:

CSK is involved in ball tampering another ban is loading.

pic.twitter.com/u2a6Ner62r — (@jod_insane) March 24, 2025

A section of fans on social media feel that an attempt was made by CSK to tamper with the conditions of the ball.

Seriously ?? 2 saal k liye phr ghaib hony lgy hain — Chaudhry (@ALee_Chaudhry_1) March 24, 2025

Ball tampering now?



-Home matche knowing MI's captain won't be available.

-Uncapped player rule.

-2nd ball in 2nd innings so spinners can grip better.

-Everything seems well planned.



Ban this shameless franchise for 2 more years!" pic.twitter.com/XKn8DI0m3q — Ayush (@itsayushyar) March 24, 2025

Clear ball tampering @BCCI @IPL @JayShah



Plz ban this team again nd ban their captain Ruturaj gayakwad permanently from playing cricket nd save this gentleman's game#CSKvMIpic.twitter.com/2dsQmGe4V2 — Chai (@ABD_is_God) March 24, 2025

Suspended for 2 years, CSK is back with in doing illegal stuff. They are now tempering ball. pic.twitter.com/vGEmNUHEiq — Facts (@BefittingFacts) March 24, 2025

Some fans on social media also tried to explain what might have happened, saying a 'chewing gum' might have been passed between the two.

No official complaint on the matter has been lodged by Mumbai Indians or any of their players on the matter. The chatter around CSK tampering with the conditions of the ball purely seems speculative by a section of fans.

Gadhe chingam de raha khaleel rutu ko aakh se andha hai kya — king kohli fan (@PatelHe30606031) March 24, 2025

