The Indian Premier League (IPL) governing council announced the complete list of players for the IPL 2025 mega auction. Indian cricket team stars like Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul and Mohammed Shami have been placed in the marquee lists. While Pant and Iyer are part of Marquee List 1, Rahul and Shami headline the second list. The two-day auction will get underway at 3 PM IST (12:30 PM local time) on November 24. Out of the 574 Players, 366 are Indian and 208 are overseas, including 3 players from associate nations. The Auction will include 318 Indian uncapped players and 12 uncapped overseas players. 204 slots will be up for grabs with 70 available slots for overseas players. INR 2 Crore is the highest reserve price with 81 players opting to be in the highest bracket. (Full list of players)

Pant, Iyer, Rahul and Shami were all released by their franchises ahead of the deadline on October 31st. Iyer led KKR to their first title after a decade last season, but the franchise decided to retain the likes of Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana and Ramandeep Singh.

DC, on the other hand, retained Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Tristan Stubbs and Abhishek Porel. They will enter the auction with two capped Right to Match (RTM) cards. Similarly, Rahul's time at LSG also came to an abrupt end. LSG have retained five players, including two uncapped stars -- Nicholas Pooran, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan and Ayush Badoni.

Pant, Iyer and Rahul are all expected to fetch big contracts, especially with several franchises in search of a captain. Among overseas names, Jos Buttler might trigger a bidding war, following his unexpected realse from Rajasthan Royals. The England white-ball captain is another candidate for the teams looking for a captain.

Remaining purse of all teams:

MI Purse remaining for auction: Rs 55 crore (out of INR 120 crore)

SRH Purse remaining for auction: Rs 45 crore (out of INR 120 crore)

Advertisement

LSG Purse remaining for auction: Rs 69 crore (out of INR 120 crore)

PBKS Purse remaining for auction: Rs 110.5 crore (out of INR 120 crore)

RR Purse remaining for auction: Rs 41 crore (out of INR 120 crore)

CSK Purse remaining for auction: Rs 65 crore (out of INR 120 crore)

Advertisement

RCB Purse remaining for auction: 83 crore (out of INR 120 crore)

KKR Purse remaining for auction: Rs 51 crore (out of INR 120 crore)

DC Purse remaining for auction: Rs 73 crore (out of INR 120 crore)

GT Purse remaining for auction: Rs 69 crore (out of INR 120 crore)