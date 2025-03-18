Pace sensation Mayank Yadav has started bowling in nets on Monday ahead of the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) await fitness clearance from the BCCI. The pacer is recovering from a lumbar stress injury at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, where he has been undergoing rehab after getting injured following his India debut in the T20I series against Bangladesh last October. Mayank on Monday posted a video of him on his Instagram story where he can be seen bowling in nets under the watchful eyes of support staff.

As per reports, the pacer is likely to miss the first half of IPL 2025 but the recent development gives hope for his early return to Lucknow fans.

The 22-year-old impressed one and all with his sheer pace of more than 150kmph in his debut IPL season last year. He played just four matches and claimed seven wickets before injury ruled him out of the tournament. He also bagged two consecutive Player of the Match accolades in the four matches.

Mayank went on to make his India debut in T20Is against Bangladesh and bagged four wickets in three games before picking up an injury.

Ahead of last year's mega auction, LSG retained him for Rs 11 crore following his breakthrough IPL season. He initially joined Lucknow for Rs 20 lakh ahead of the 2024 season as an uncapped fast bowler.

The BCCI has not officially disclosed details about Mayank's injury, but it is believed that he has a stress-related issue in his lower back on the left side.

In February, former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan, now LSG's team director, stated that the franchise was collaborating with the BCCI's medical team to plan Mayank's recovery. However, he emphasised that Mayank's return would only be considered if he was fully fit.

"As much as we are keen on having him (play IPL 2025), we want him 150% fit not just 100% fit so we'll do everything possible to get him there," he had said.

LSG will begin their season against Delhi Capitals on March 24 in Visakhapatnam, with Rishabh Pant leading the side.