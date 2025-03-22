Ahead of defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)'s opening match of IPL 2025 against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), franchise co-owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan gave a motivating pep talk to the players. In a video shared by KKR on their official social media handles, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen addressing the players and the support staff, wishing them good health and luck. The 59-year-old also welcomed Ajinkya Rahane into the team, with the star batter said to lead the team this season.

"God bless you. Please be healty, be happy. And thank you Chandu (Chandrakant Pandit) sir for looking after them. Welcome aboard to the new members. Thank you Ajinkya for joining us and being our captain, god bless you. I hope you will find a good home here and play well with all of us. God bless you all," SRK was heard as saying in the video.

KKR will kickstart their title defence journey in IPL 2025 with a highly-anticipated clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the 'OG Derby', which kickstarted the tournament back in 2008 during its inaugural edition.

KKR have turned back the clock by unveiling a collection of vintage merchandise inspired by the iconic black and gold jersey donned by the franchise from its initial season in 2008.

"The retro black and gold fan jersey was the showstopper at the Knights Unplugged 2.0, amongst the other merchandise unveiled. The relaunched fan jersey collection will not be donned by the team for the upcoming season. However, it will be available to the fans for retail," the franchise said in a release.

"One of India's leading sportswear brands, SIX5SIX will create exclusive apparel inspired by KKR's journey, reflecting the passion, resilience, and pride that define the franchise. This unique collaboration will invoke a sense of nostalgia for fans as it serves as a reminder of KKR's 18-year journey, while also giving them a chic range of other merchandise to choose from," it added.

