GT Full Squad, IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans signed nine players on the first day of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction, and will enter the second day with a remaining purse of Rs 17.50 crore. GT picked up the likes of Jos Buttler (Rs 15.75 crore), Mohammed Siraj (Rs 12.25 crore), and Kagiso Rabada (Rs 10.75 crore) as their marquee signings. Meanwhile, the franchise also roped in stars like Prasidh Krishna (Rs. 9.50 crore), Nishant Sindhu (Rs. 30 lakh), Mahipal Lomror (Rs. 1.70 crore), Kumar Kushagra (Rs. 65 lakh), Anuj Rawat (Rs. 30 lakh), Manav Suthar (Rs. 30 lakh). They also have a minimum of 4 slots to fill. (Full Squad)

PLAYERS BOUGHT:

1. Kagiso Rabada: Rs 10.75 cr

2. Jos Buttler: Rs 15.75 cr

3. Mohammed Siraj: 12.25 cr

4. Prasidh Krishna - Rs 9.50 cr

5. Nishant Sindhu - Rs 30 lakh

6. Mahipal Lomror - Rs 1.7 cr

7. Kumar Kushagra - Rs 65 lakh

8. Anuj Rawat - Rs 30 lakh

9. Manav Suthar - Rs 30 lakh

Full list of retained players: Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, B Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan

Full list of released players: BR Sharath, Abhinav Manohar, Sandeep Warrier, Gurnoor Brar, Darshan Nalkande, David Miller, Jayant Yadav, Joshua Little, Kane Williamson, Matthew Wade, Mohammad Shami, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson