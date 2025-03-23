Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ticked off many boxes with a bold start to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign that saw them decimate defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Virat Kohli, Krunal Pandya, Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar, etc. looked on song as the Bengaluru franchise secured a dominant 7-wicket victory in the season-opening clash on Saturday. The result also lifted fans' hopes high, as chatter of RCB breaking their IPL title duck this season intensified, just after their first game of the campaign.

While these are indeed early days in the tournament, the fans' aspirations of "Ee Sala Cup Namde" skyrocketed, as many deemed that the squad is looking the most balanced the franchise has had in years.

Here's how fans reacted to RCB's season-opening win over KKR at Eden Gardens:

RCB title, congrats! — Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) March 22, 2025

Congratulations on the first IPL Title to RCB — (@SergioCSKK) March 22, 2025

RCB Batters today



- Virat Kohli : 59(36) not out

- Phil Salt : 56(31)

- Rajat Patidar : 34(16)

- Livingstone : 15(5)



We are coming for ipl trophy

pic.twitter.com/H2gRnRW8Yy — leisha (@katyxkohli17) March 22, 2025

RCB is in my top 4 specially cos they have got their bowling right. Hope they capitalise in the start they got in the first match. Brilliant start to this Year's wish of E SALA CUP NAMDE — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 22, 2025

Ee Sala Cup Namde!! #RCB — Total Gaming (@total_gaming093) March 22, 2025

Virat Kohli opened the Indian Premier League season with an unbeaten 59 as he led Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a crushing seven-wicket win over champions Kolkata Knight Riders in the curtain-raiser on Saturday.

Bengaluru restricted hosts Kolkata to 174-8 despite a quickfire 56 from skipper Ajinkya Rahane at the iconic Eden Gardens in the lucrative T20 tournament.

Kohli then took centre stage in his 36-ball knock which witnessed a fan breaching security to touch the celebrated Indian batsman's feet -- a common scene in IPL matches across seasons.

The former India captain set up the chase in a 95-run opening stand with England's Phil Salt, who smashed 56, as Bengaluru achieved the target with 22 balls to spare.

Advertisement

Liam Livingstone finished off with a six and four in his unbeaten 15 after debutant skipper Rajat Patidar hit a 16-ball 34.

"There was pressure, but it was a good day for me," said Patidar. "Hope for more such days."

On having Kohli by his side, Patidar said, "It's a great opportunity for me to learn from one of the great players of the game."

With AFP Inputs