Ashutosh Sharma's late charge of 66 from just 31 balls saw Delhi Capitals (DC) snatch a vicotry from the jaws of defeat in their IPL 2025 opener against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Monday. Ashutosh was struggling to time the ball initially after scoring a run-a-ball 20, went berserk in the last three overs in the chase, scoring his next 46 in just 11 balls. After his knock, Ashutosh dedicated his 'Player of the Match' award to mentor and former India captain Shikhar Dhawan.

"I just want to dedicate this Man of the Match award to my mentor, Shikhar paaji," said Ashutosh, during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Moments before the party broke out in DC's dressing room, Ashutosh was seen speaking to Dhawan on video call, with the latter congratulating the former.

"He was really happy. Love you paaji," Ashutosh said in a video shared by DC. For the unversed, Dhawan and Ashutosh played together at Punjab Kings (PBKS) last season, before the former announced his retirement from the game.

Ashutosh played the decisive role in a game where the pendulum swung in favour of both sides. He put on a show for cricket lovers across the globe, stayed till the end, struck the winning six and returned with a match-winning unbeaten 66(31).

The game looked in LSG's grasp, but Ashutosh singlehandedly turned the tides in the Capitals' favour. On the third ball of the 18th over, he smoked the ball into the stands off Bishnoi. He followed it up with a boundary and finished the over with another searing six.

In the penultimate over, Kuldeep Yadav got run out, adding another turn in the game. Boundaries were the need of the hour, and Ashutosh lit the stadium with a memorable onslaught.

He ran for a double, opened the face of his bat for a six, long way from the boundary rope and topped it up with a four in the final ball, bring the equation down to six from six.

Pant entrusted his faith in Shahbaz to see off the game. On the first ball, Pant missed the opportunity to stump but decided to take a review for LBW. The review confirmed the ball was missing the stumps.

On the next ball, Mohit pushed the ball gently for a single, bringing Ashutosh back on strike. Ashutosh finished it in style with a sensational six straight down the ground, singlehandedly sealing a one-wicket win for DC.

