Former Australia captain Michael Clarke supported the BCCI after they decided to ban Harry Brook from the Indian Premier League (IPL) for 2 years. The decision was taken after the England batter pulled out of the competition despite Delhi Capitals buying him for Rs 6.25 crore in the mega auction. According to the BCCI rules, if any player is bought in the auction and then decides to withdraw, he will be banned for two years. Clarke said that he completely understands BCCI's stance in the matter and said that this will be a precedent for the future. He added that players cannot withdraw just because they did not get their desired price in the auction and withdrawals should be restricted to emergency situations.

"What did Harry Brook get bought for? Imagine he's on a full contract with the ECB and he's been banned now. Because this is what happens as well. A lot of players go into the auction, they don't get picked up for the amount they would like and then they pull out. The IPL says if you pull out, you get an automatic two-year-ban," Clarke said on the Beyond23 Cricket Podcast.

"It sounds like Harry Brook is the first player to do that but I understand why the IPL would do that. Every player would like more money but once you go into that auction and you're bought you've got to respect that and understand that you can't just pull out because you haven't been paid the amount that you want."

Clarke praised Brook as a wonderful part and said that he will surely be a part of IPL in the future but said that no player can withdraw from the competition without a proper reason.

"He is a wonderful player and I have no doubt that he will be part of the IPL, if he wants to, moving forward. But he's probably got his reasons. That's the other thing. Every individual will have to make this choice – IPL or domestic competition. You have the choice to go in."

"I can't remember whether it was the first year or the second, but I pulled out because somebody in my family passed away. I come home to be there for the family, funeral and all that. So if there are personal reasons, I think the IPL will understand and respect that but if it's because you're not getting the money you want, they are going to crack down on that. And you have to respect that," he concluded.