Former South Africa batter Faf du Plessis is all set to feature in yet another edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). After leading Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the last three seasons, Faf will be playing for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025. Ahead of the season, which will kick-start from Saturday in Kolkata, many fans were taken aback after 'Faf du Plessis' was named as the captain of Namibia's U-19 team captain for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers. In a beautiful co-incidence, the name of Namibia U19 skipper, who is 17 years old, is also Faf du Plessis.

Interestingly, the Namibia captain is also a right-handed batter, just like Faf. However, Namibia's squad announcement left many fans amazed as they took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared hilarious responses.

Faf doing a dhoni uncapped @aravint_2107 — ChildishDruglo3 (@druglo399004) March 18, 2025

Faf doing a dhoni uncapped @aravint_2107 — ChildishDruglo3 (@druglo399004) March 18, 2025

Faf doing a dhoni uncapped @aravint_2107 — ChildishDruglo3 (@druglo399004) March 18, 2025

Namibia will be taking part in the U-19 World Cup Division 1 Qualifiers (African edition). They will be squaring off against Nigeria in their first match, on March 28. After this, Namibia will be taking on Kenya, Sierra Leone, Tanzania and Uganda.

Talking about Faf du Plessis of South Africa, the veteran batter has been named as the vice captain of Delhi Capitals for IPL 2025.

DC made the announcement on their official X handle by posting a video, in which Faf could be seen talking to someone on phone, saying phrases like "I am at home", "Delhi has been great and boys have been fantastic" to express his closeness with the team and also confirmed that he "is the vice-captain of Delhi Capitals and is very excited".

He will be the deputy to Indian all-rounder Axar, who has been named as the captain for this season. The 31-year-old Axar initially joined the Capitals in 2019 and has since emerged as one of the top-performing players for the franchise across the six seasons with his ability to step up to the occasion.

Advertisement

Faf comes with plenty of IPL experience, including three seasons worth of captaincy experience with Dubai, taking the franchise to playoffs in two seasons. In 145 IPL matches, Faf has made 4,571 runs at an average of 35.99 and a strike rate of over 136, with 37 fifties and best score of 96.

(With ANI Inputs)