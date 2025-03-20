The Kolkata Knight Riders unveiled their star-studded squad for the highly anticipated IPL 2025 at the electrifying Knights Unplugged 2.0 event, held at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan on Wednesday. A sea of over 5,000 passionate fans gathered in purple and gold to witness their cricketing heroes up close, igniting an atmosphere of excitement ahead of the new season. Adding to the spectacle, KKR's three championship trophies were showcased, a testament to the team's legacy. The event also featured interactive activities, further immersing fans in the Knight Riders' spirit as they geared up to rally behind their team for another thrilling campaign.

Some of the key members of the squad present at the event, including captain Ajinkya Rahane, head coach Chandrakant Pandit and CEO of KKR, Venky Mysore, shared their thoughts ahead of the new campaign.

Venky Mysore, Chief Operating Officer of Kolkata Knight Riders thanked the fans for their unconditional support: "It's really an honour to be part of this franchise. It gives me goosebumps to see the love and support we receive. I don't think there's another city like Kolkata-when Eden Gardens fills with purple and gold, their chants for KKR and favorite players truly lift the entire team."

Ajinkya Rahane, returning as captain, stated: "It's great to be back with KKR and an honour to lead this wonderful franchise with its rich history. We have a very good team this year. For us, it's about keeping it simple-we've been practicing really well and everyone is on the same page. It's going to be a great season for us."

Vice-captain Venkatesh Iyer expressed: "It's an honour to be called a key player for this franchise with such rich history and legacy. The franchise has shown tremendous trust in me and gave me the big break in my life. There's a lot of gratitude, and it's my duty to pay them back. I hope this journey continues for a very long time."

Head coach Chandrakant Pandit reflected: "This three-year journey has been really amazing. Winning the trophy has always been special. The title win last year belongs not only to the players, but to the entire franchise-including those working behind the scenes, the owners, and especially the fans whose support helps maintain our healthy atmosphere."

Advertisement

Dwayne Bravo, joining as mentor, added: "We're looking forward to this season, winning lots of games, and hopefully defending our trophy. It's a great honour to be part of this setup. Knight Riders is hugely respected worldwide, and having captained Knight Riders in Trinidad, where we had great success, joining was an easy decision when the opportunity came from Venky sir."

The team also unveiled a collection of merchandise for the fans at the event, including the retro black and gold jersey, inspired by the colourway used in the initial season.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)