Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi laid the foundation on which the likes of Venaktesh Iyer and Rinku Singh produced an incredible blitz to score 200 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday. Without the Rahane-Raghuvanshi partnership, KKR might not have been able to reach the figure and secure an 80-run victory. But, former Knight Riders opening batter Aakash Chopra doesn't think the franchise should be making the two bat together in the XI as they prevent the team from reaching its full potential.

Chopra himself admitted that his opinion is an 'unpopular one', but for KKR to maximise their strengths, a different batting combination needs to be adopted by the team.

"Unpopular opinion - Especially a day after KKR wins by 80 runs and both (Ajinkya) Rahane-(Angkrish) Raghuvanshi scored runs. But still. Here goes - If KKR really wants to realise the full potential of the batting power they've accumulated, they must not play Rahane-Raghuvanshi together," Chopra wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Shocking… — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 4, 2025

While Venkatesh went on to score 29-ball 60, Rinku added 32 runs from just 17 balls. Andre Russell, who only played two balls in the game, scored a single run. KKR didn't even get the opportunity to use the likes of Moeen Ali and Ramandeep Singh.

Hence, Chopra feels the franchise has to find a way to give more game time to Rinku, Iyer, Russell, Moeen and Ramandeep, who are batting too low in the order.

"Shocking stat - Rinku (Singh) has batted 16 balls in an innings only twice since the start of last season. Second time was yesterday. Venky (Venkatesh Iyer) must not bat at 5. And Ramandeep at 9. What happened yesterday (the incredible onslaught in the last-5) might not happen every time," Chopra further said.