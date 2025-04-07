Mumbai Indians (MI) have started their IPL 2025 campaign on a sour note, losing three of their first four games, and finding themselves towards the bottom of the table. However, they're set to receive a huge boost as pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is close to returning to action. Bumrah - who suffered an injury during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25 - has finally joined Mumbai Indians' (MI) squad. Upon his return, MI batting coach Pollard gave a special welcome, and picked him up on his arms. This ignited a bit of fear among MI fans on social media.

Watch: Kieron Pollard's special welcome to Jasprit Bumrah

Mumbai Indians fans on X commented on the post, asking Pollard to handle Bumrah with care, in fear of yet another injury.

"Fragile. Please handle with care, India's Kohinoor. We have an important five-match Test tour against England coming in June," said one fan.

"Araamse yaar (Gently, my friend), handle him with care!!" said another.

"Dheere Pollard Bhai, dubara injured mat kar dena (Gently, don't injure him again)," tweeted a third fan.

Fragile pls handle with care of our INDIA's KOHINOOR



Bumrah's injury, suffered in early January, has seen him miss a lot of action. Importantly, he could not feature in India's title-winning Champions Trophy 2025 campaign.

Now, Bumrah's slow recovery has meant that he could not make it in time for the start of Mumbai Indians' IPL 2025 season.

In his absence, MI have endured a wretched start to the season. Bar a convincing victory over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), MI have been defeated by Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Fans' concern for Bumrah's fitness comes after he spearheaded India's pace attack, often singlehandedly, against Australia. He picked up 32 wickets in the series, winning the 'Player of the Series' award despite India losing 1-3. As a result, he is expected to play a crucial role when India tour England in June.