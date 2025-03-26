Indian batter KL Rahul's teammates in the Delhi Capitals (DC), including skipper Axar Patel, welcomed his newborn daughter, posting a heartwarming video on social media. The official X handle of DC celebrated the "extension" of the DC family in style, welcoming the baby with coach Hemang Badani, Skipper Axar Patel, mentor Kevin Pietersen, Tristan Stubbs and Jake Fraser McGurk being among those in the video making the cradling gesture to welcome KL's baby with wife and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty.

In the video, the song 'Meri Duniya Tu Hi Re' from the 2007 Akshay Kumar starrer 'Heyy Babyy' was used. The song is sung by Sonu Nigam, Shaan, Shankar Mahadevan.

Our family extends, our family celebrates pic.twitter.com/lqX9g2x2wU — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 25, 2025

KL and Athiya have become parents to a baby girl. Athiya, on Monday evening, took to Instagram and announced the arrival of her daughter with a cute post.

She posted a painting of two swans with a message that read, "Blessed with a baby girl"

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul tied the knot on January 23, 2023, in an intimate ceremony at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala.

In November 2024, Athiya and KL Rahul announced their pregnancy, sharing an adorable post that read,

"Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025," accompanied by baby feet emojis.

KL will be heading into the IPL 2025 with plenty of positive momentum on his side, having played a crucial role in India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 win. He will represent Delhi Capitals.

KL, who has played at multiple positions in the batting order, was given the responsibility of number six, as the team wanted to put Axar Patel at five, to give extra depth to the side during the ICC Champions Trophy winning campaign for India.

Rahul played a crucial role in the middle, scoring a valuable 34* in 33 balls in a crunch situation during the final against New Zealand. In five matches and four innings, KL scored 140 runs at an average of 140.00 and a strike rate of 97.90, with the best score of 42*.

