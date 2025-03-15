Lucknow Super Giants found themselves in a tough situation as three fast bowlers - Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav and Mohsin Khan - are awaiting clearance ahead of IPL 2025. Mayank has been out of action since October 2024 and is suffering from back stress. Avesh is currently undergoing rehab for knee cartilages while nothing much is known about Mohsin's injury. According to a report by Cricbuzz, all three bowlers have not received clearance from the National Cricket Academy/Centre of Excellence yet. The report also claimed that the franchise expects at least two out of the three to play the opener.

Jasprit Bumrah is likely to miss the initial rounds of the IPL 2025 matches for Mumbai Indians as the star pacer is still recovering from the lower back injury that rendered him out of action since January.

Bumrah suffered the injury during the second day of the fifth Test against Australia at Sydney and did not bowl in Australia's second innings where they chased 162 successfully to emerge a six-wicket winner.

Bumrah, who had taken 32 wickets from five matches in that series, has been sidelined ever since, and has also missed India's victorious Champions Trophy campaign.

He was named in India's provisional squad for the ICC showpiece, but could not attain the optimum fitness level in time, as mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy was drafted into the side.

"His recuperation is going well. But at this stage it is better to give him some more time to return to peak fitness, considering India's Test series against England in June," a source close to the development told PTI.

The IPL 2025 is scheduled to end on May 25.

It has also been learned that the physios at the BCCI Centre of Excellence has not set a specific time frame for him to return to action, even though Bumrah has been steadily increasing his workload at nets and match simulations.

Earlier, chief selector Ajit Agarkar said that Bumrah had been advised five weeks of complete "off-loading" until the last week of January to reduce the stress on his injured back.

It was a mandatory step because Bumrah had suffered a similar injury in 2023, and had undergone surgery in March that year, which cost him considerable match time.

(With PTI inputs)