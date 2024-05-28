Former West Indies cricket team pacer Ian Bishop was all praise for Shreyas Iyer after Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad to win the IPL 2024 title. Shreyas, who was not included in the BCCI central contract list in 2023, led the team by example and guided them to their first IPL trophy in a decade. While both fans and experts have hailed mentor Gautam Gambhir for KKR's sensational performance in IPL 2024, Bishop said that Shreyas deserved a lot of praise for how he has led the side and even revealed that he was targeted on social media for his views on the KKR captain.

"I am hearing a lot about Gautam Gambhir who has created a magnificent culture in this KKR team. But, this guy, i do not think that he is getting enough credit - Shreyas Iyer.. I have said it all season and they came after me on social media. Also about the best batting team, Sunrisers have been the most spectacular but the most consistent batting team have been KKR. Not to mention their bowling - I think that is understated," the legendary West Indies fast bowler said on commentary.

Coming to the match, KKR rode brilliant batting performances from Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Venkatesh Iyer after a disciplined show from their pace attack to defeat SRH comprehensively by 8 wickets.

"Coming into the ground today, it felt like 2012. The feeling is overwhelming and I couldn't have asked for a better birthday gift. I am enjoying my cricket at the moment - batting, bowling and fielding. What helps is when the team is winning. (Batting) Getting the role to just go out there and express myself, getting team off to a flyer, the support from GG - that was very good. Salty played an incredible season. We missed him but Gurbaz came in and filled the role. Once you have an opening partner with the same intent, it's good for the team. We always pick early wickets, when we come to bowl, we bowl with less pressure. As a total bowling unit, picking up wickets is key and it helped us win the title," Sunil Narine said.