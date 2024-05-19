Rain has interrupted the proceedings for the last game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Guwahati. Toss was delayed due to rain with RR needing a win to finish in the top two, which will give them two chances to reach the IPL 2024 final. SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the first game on Sunday and provisionally occupy the second spot in the points table. (IPL 2024 Points Table)

SRH have 17 points from 14 matches, while RR have 16 from 13 outings. In case of a washout, both RR and KKR will be awarded a point each.

While KKR have already secured the top spot, a draw won't be enough for RR as they hope to finish second in the points table. RR are also on a four-game losing streak.

SRH have 17 points and their NRR is currently +0.41 while RR have +0.27 with 16 points table. A washout means RR would have to settle for the third spot.

In that case, they will take on RCB in the Eliminator on Wednesday, while KKR and SRH will fight for a place in the final on Tuesday in Qualifier 1.

In the reverse fixture between RR and KKR, the Sanju Samson-led side won by two wickets. RR and KKR have played 29 times against each other in the IPL, with both teams winning 14 matches each with one game being abandoned.

The top two teams in the points table will play in Qualifier 1, and the winner of that clash in Ahmedabad on Tuesday will directly enter the final on Sunday in Chennai. The teams placed third and fourth in the tally will play the eliminator at Ahmedabad on Wednesday, and the winner from that clash will face the losing team of Qualifier 1 in Qualifier 2 at Chennai on Friday.

Meanwhile, the final will take place on Sunday at Chepauk.

(With PTI Inputs)