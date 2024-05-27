Former Indian cricket team Ambati Rayudu once again courted controversy after his comments on Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers Bengaluru following the IPL 2024 final. After Kolkata Knight Riders' victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2024 final, Rayudu said that Virat's consistency may become a burden for the side despite the star India batter emerging as the highest run-scorer in the competition. During an analysis on Star Sports, Rayudu praised Kohli for setting high standards before pointing out that players like Rajat Patidar may find it difficult to replicate such performances.

Here's the conversation between Ambati Rayudu, Kevin Pietersen and Mayanti Langer -

Rayudu: When you have a stalwart and a legend like Virat Kohli, who has set really high standards, it's very hard for the youngsters to be in a side like that and try and match his standard because he always wants the team to be performing at his level.

Pietersen: No, it should be good for youngsters…

Rayudu: But sometimes the burden of really trying to be Virat Kohli in a sport where you know nobody is going to be like him.

Mayanti Langer: But didn't Patidar step up to the plate?

"Patidar can only be a Patidar but not a Virat Kohli, and I think RCB, as a management, understands that you cannot have 11 Virat Kohli in the team. You need to have 1 Virat Kohli with 10 others being themselves, having their own identities and strengths and weaknesses. And you need to use them well in terms of resources," Rayudu said.

Rayudu was speaking sh*t about Virat Kohli again and got clowned by KP, Haydos and Mayanti collectively!

Bro literally forgot ECB and Cricket AUS are Virat's biggest PRs! pic.twitter.com/R6sd07SFre — Agnik (@lordkohli18) May 27, 2024

"You can't expect somebody to win the game in the first season. You need to give him that leeway and time to grow into a match-winner. So I think the management has its task out, and even Virat Kohli needs to ease his standards a bit when it comes to youngsters, nurturing them, and letting them go."