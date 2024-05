Rajasthan Royals were handed a 5-wicket defeat by Punjab Kings in their IPL 2024 game at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday. A hilarious incident took place during PBKS' chase when when a seemingly nervous Yuzvendra Chahal took a good catch to dismiss opener Prabhsimran Singh. The batter top-edged the ball of Trent Boult in the first over of PBKS' chase of 145 runs. Chahal ran behind from short third man and didn't look in complete control before he somehow managed to take the catch.

While Chahal was going for the catch, Boult kept himself composed and hopeful. As soon as Chahal managed to complete the catch, Boult had a priceless reaction on his face.

Watch the catch here:

Trent Boult's reaction on Yuzi Chahal's catch. pic.twitter.com/PRnNv47xJx — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 15, 2024

Captain Sam Curran starred as Punjab Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by 5 wickets to dent their hopes of a top-two finish in IPL 2024 points table.

Chasing a modest target of 145 on a tricky surface at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, PBKS reached home in 18.5 overs, thanks to Curran's unbeaten 63 off 41. Avesh Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal picked two wickets apiece but failed to win the game for their side.

"When I went in, Jonny (Bairstow) said it was quite tough. It was holding a little bit. Didn't need to take too much risk. Knew on a ground like this, we just needed a couple of sixes. Me and Jonny are leaving tomorrow. Obviously nice. Have thoroughly enjoyed the season, have enjoyed captaining. Atmosphere around the group has been really good," said Curran after the game.

In the first innings, Riyan Parag's fighting knock of 48 off 34 steered RR to 144 for 9 in 20 overs after the side opted to bat first. For PBKS, Sam Curran, Rahul Chahar and Harshal Patel all picked two wickets each.