It was a horrible season for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024 as the five-time champions finished the competition with just 4 wins in 14 matches. It was also a bad campaign for Hardik Pandya who replaced Rohit Sharma as the MI captain ahead of the season. The decision was not received well by a section of the fanbase and they ended up booing Hardik after MI lost three matches on the trot at the start of the season. Things did not improve as they continued to lose crucial matches and former Australia captain Aaron Finch believes that there will be fallouts after the disastrous season and also said that he found the comments 'alarming' that Hardik's decisions were clouded by off-field issues.

"There will be a lot of fallouts. It was a really disappointing campaign. The one thing that alarmed me slightly was Mark Boucher saying that the off-field issues clouded Hardik Pandya's decision-making on the field. That's the coach's job that you are crystal clear going out to each game. You should be so well planned and prepared that you thought through every scenario possible. So when it's time, one of the moves you discuss is well and truly thought out," Finch said.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians head coach Mark Boucher opened up about the challenges they faced during the season and even said that he felt sorry for Hardik after he was booed by a section of the fanbase.

"It wasn't great hearing all the boos .Certainly, I felt sorry for Hardik as well. It's never nice to go through something like that. So yeah, there are certain things we need to address. And we are going to address them," Boucher said after MI ended their IPL 2024 season with a loss against Lucknow Super Giants.

"Now is not probably the right time. Everyone is very disappointed and emotional, so no good decision will get made in the nearest sort of time. We need to go back. We need to evaluate exactly what's going on."