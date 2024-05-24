Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) are set to clash in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. This highly anticipated match will be held at the historic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, on May 24, with the first ball scheduled to be bowled at 7:30 PM IST. This game is crucial as the winner will advance to face the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the grand final, competing for the IPL 2024 Trophy. In their journey to Qualifier 2, SRH faced a setback in Qualifier 1, where they were defeated by KKR.

Conversely, RR secured their place by overcoming Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Eliminator, displaying a strong performance under pressure. Both teams have shown remarkable resilience throughout the tournament, and this match promises to be a thrilling contest.

Key Players to Watch

1. Travis Head

Travis Head has been a standout performer for SRH this season. The top-order, left-handed batter has scored 533 runs, averaging 44.4 runs per match. His consistent performance at the top of the order has been crucial for SRH, making him a valuable pick for any fantasy team.

2. Riyan Parag

Riyan Parag has emerged as a key player for RR, particularly in the latter stages of the tournament. Over 15 matches, he has accumulated 567 runs at an impressive average of 56.7. His ability to score runs consistently makes him a critical asset for RR.

3. Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson, the captain of RR, has been instrumental in his team's journey to Qualifier 2. He is a top-order, right-handed batter and a wicketkeeper. In 15 matches, he has scored 521 runs, averaging 52.1 per match. His dual role as a key batter and wicketkeeper adds significant value to any fantasy lineup.

4. Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins has been a reliable performer for SRH, both with the ball and the bat. The right-arm fast bowler has taken 16 wickets in 14 matches, averaging 32.4. Additionally, his contributions with the bat have been noteworthy, scoring 107 runs at an average of 21.4. His all-round abilities make him a solid pick for fantasy teams.

5. Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma has been a consistent performer in the top order for SRH. The left-handed batter has scored 470 runs in 14 matches, averaging 36.2. His ability to provide steady starts and build innings makes him an important player for SRH and a valuable addition to the team.

6. Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal has been a key bowler for RR, known for his leg-break googlies. In 14 matches, Chahal has taken 18 wickets at an average of 28.4. His knack for picking up crucial wickets makes him a must-have for any fantasy cricket team.

Conclusion

Travis Head, Riyan Parag, and Sanju Samson are reliable choices for their consistent batting. Pat Cummins and Yuzvendra Chahal provide crucial wicket-taking abilities, while Abhishek Sharma offers stability in the top order. As SRH and RR battle for a place in the final, these players are expected to play pivotal roles in their teams' performances.