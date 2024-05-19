On May 19, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 69 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The match is scheduled to start at 03:30 PM IST.

Team Standings and Recent Performances

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): With 15 points from 13 matches, SRH are third on the points table. In their last outing, SRH delivered a dominant performance by defeating Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 10 wickets. Travis Head was the standout player, amassing 131 fantasy points.

Punjab Kings (PBKS): PBKS are placed ninth with 10 points from 13 matches. They secured a victory against Rajasthan Royals (RR) by five wickets in their previous game, with Sam Curran being the top performer, scoring 148 fantasy points.

Head-to-Head

SRH and PBKS have clashed 22 times in the IPL. Historically, bowlers from both sides have been significant contributors to their teams' fantasy points tally. In their last encounter this season, Nitish Kumar Reddy was adjudged the Man of the Match for SRH, scoring 127 fantasy points, while Arshdeep Singh was the top performer for PBKS with 112 fantasy points.

Key Players to Watch

Travis Head (SRH): A prolific left-handed top-order batter, Travis has been in excellent form, scoring 533 runs in 11 matches with an impressive average of 53.3.

Harshal Patel (PBKS): The right-arm medium pacer has been a key bowler for Punjab, taking 22 wickets in 13 matches at an average of 19.5.

Shashank Singh (PBKS): A crucial top-order batter, Shashank has accumulated 352 runs in 13 matches, averaging 50.3.

Abhishek Sharma (SRH): This left-handed top-order batter has scored 401 runs in 12 matches, maintaining an average of 36.5.

Pat Cummins (SRH): The right-arm fast bowler has taken 14 wickets in 12 matches with an average of 31.7.

Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS): The top-order batter and wicketkeeper, Prabhsimran has scored 263 runs in 13 matches, averaging 20.23.

The upcoming clash promises an exciting contest between SRH's formidable batting lineup and PBKS's resilient bowling attack. Fans will be keen to see if SRH can secure their place in the playoffs or if PBKS can cause hiccups in SRH's campaign while ending their season on a high note.