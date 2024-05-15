SunRisers Hyderabad are set to square off against Gujarat Titans in a high-stakes encounter, Match 66 of the Indian Premier League, 2024, slated to take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, on May 16 at 07:30 PM IST. SRH occupy the fourth position on the points table, having played 12 matches and garnered 14 points. Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans find themselves in the eighth position with 11 points from 12 matches. Gujarat Titans, playing their last match of this edition, would look to complete their campaign on a winning note.

Head-to-Head

In their previous encounters, SunRisers Hyderabad have not enjoyed a favourable record against Gujarat Titans. Analysing the trends and past performances, our prediction leans towards a victory for Gujarat Titans. Notably, the bowlers from both teams have been pivotal, accumulating significant fantasy points for their respective sides.

Players to Watch Out For:

1. Sai Sudharsan:

A dynamic top-order left-handed batter for Gujarat Titans, Sudharsan has been in scintillating form, amassing 527 runs in 12 matches at an impressive average of 47.9, showcasing his ability to anchor the innings effectively.

2. Abhishek Sharma:

A key batter for SunRisers Hyderabad, Abhishek has contributed significantly with 401 runs in 12 matches, boasting an average of 36.5, adding depth to the team's batting lineup.

3. Patrick Cummins:

Known for his fiery pace, Cummins has been a standout performer with the ball for SunRisers Hyderabad, claiming 14 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 31.7, proving to be a potent weapon in the bowling arsenal.

4. Bhuvneshwar Kumar:

With his adept medium-pace bowling, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been a consistent performer, picking up 11 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 37.4, providing crucial breakthroughs for SunRisers Hyderabad.

5. Shahrukh Khan:

A promising top-order right-handed batter, Shahrukh has showcased glimpses of his talent, accumulating 127 runs in seven matches at an average of 18.1 per match, adding firepower to the Gujarat Titans's batting lineup.

6. Mohit Sharma:

A seasoned right-arm medium bowler, Mohit has been effective, claiming 13 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 32.7, proving to be a reliable asset for Gujarat Titans in the bowling department.