Kolkata Knight Riders registered a dominating eight-wicket win over SunRisers Hyderabad in Chennai on Sunday. The entire KKR management and players knew no bounds to their joy after the side clinched its third IPL title. Even KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir and all-rounder Sunil Narine, the two who are generally least expressive on and off the ground, were seen having moments of joy together. Sunil Narine lifted Gambhir on the ground after KKR's title victory and the mentor too lifted the star player in return.

Watch it here:

It is worth noting that it was under the leadership of Gambhir that KKR won its first two titles in 2012 and 2014. Their decade-long quest for another title ended on Sunday with Gambhir being in the role of mentor. Ahead of IPL 2024, Gambhir left Lucknow Super Giants as their mentor and joined KKR, a side with which he shared a rich history.

The former India opener barely put a foot wrong this season, playing a crucial role in KKR's dominance in IPL 2024.

It is worth noting that Gambhir is also the front runner for the job of India head coach. If he manages to get that role, he will have to quit as the mentor of KKR.

Talking about the game, Mitchell Starc shone with a sensational opening spell to fire KKR to their third IPL title with a thrashing of SRH in the final.

Getting an invitation to bowl first, KKR bundled out SRH for 113, the lowest team total in an IPL final. Starc, who was bought by KKR for a record sum of 24.75 crore ahead of IPL 2024, returned figures of 2 for 14 to live up to his top billing.

KKR reached home in 10.3 overs, thanks to Venkatesh Iyer's unbeaten 52 off 26 balls.