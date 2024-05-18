The IPL 2024 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans got washed out due to heavy rain in Hyderabad on Thursday. This resulted in SRH acquiring the third place and getting qualified for the playoffs. This was GT's second match in the same week, which got abandoned due to rain. Earlier, their match against Kolkata Knight Riders was called-off due to relentless rain in Ahmedabad. GT, who won the title in 2022 and were the first runners-up in 2023, failed to qualify for the Playoffs this season.

Despite the game getting called-off, GT skipper Shubman Gill shared a hilarious moment with SRH skipper Pat Cummins.

In a video going viral on social media, the match officials were seen informing Gill and Cummins about the match getting abandoned. The duo then hilariously played a rock-paper-scissors game to decide the match winner.

Gill ended up winning the rock-paper-scissors game and then shared a laughter with Cummins and others.

With SRH's qualification, there's only one spot left for the Playoffs, which will be acquired either by Royal Challengers Bengaluru or Chennai Super Kings.

Both RCB and CSK will be facing each other in their last league stage match of IPL 2024 on Saturday at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.

As it happened in SRH vs GT match, the rain threat is also looming large over this fixture as well. RCB's margin of victory needs to be a solid one too, and if, rain comes down pouring, reducing the length of the match, the scenario will get even more complicated.

In a case where a full 20-over contest is played, RCB would need to win by 18 runs or more, provided they score 200 runs while batting first. In the case of a 5-over contest, RCB would need to restrict CSK to a maximum of 62 runs if they score 80 while batting first.