Bollywood superstar and Kolkata Knight Riders owner Shah Rukh Khan delivered an emotional dressing room speech following his side's victory in the IPL 2024 final. KKR produced a sensational performance in the final to defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad and clinch their third IPL trophy. SRK was hospitalised recently after suffering a heat stroke but he was back in the ground to attend the summit clash and cheer for his side alongside his family. In a video posted by KKR on their social media handle, SRK was seen talking to the KKR players and staff as he thanked them and expressed a special wish for the IPL auction.

"I just have one request, which is my special thanks to Gautam Gambhir. I have not thanked him specially. Two things we had discussed when we started that maybe we can make him dance. Sunil (Narine) has already crossed that boundary. I saw him dance. So we have to make GG [Gautam Gambhir] dance tonight," Shah Rukh Khan said in the viral video.

"Thank you, everybody. You guys are lovely. God bless you. Just stay healthy. And, wherever we go ahead from here onwards, I wish you the best. And, I know, I speak on behalf of Jay, Juhi, Jahnavi, Suhana, Pooja, all of us, who love you very much that you make us very emotional. And, we wish we had this team for the rest of our lives. And you kept on listening to my speeches and playing like this."

Coming to the match, SRH batters failed to perform as they were bundled out for just 113. Andre Russell took three wickets while Mitchell Starc and Harshit Rana took two wickets each. In reply, Venkatesh Iyer and Rahmanullah Gurbaz guided the team to an easy win.