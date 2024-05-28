The 17th edition of the IPL concluded on Sunday with Kolkata Knight Riders clinching the coveted trophy after thrashing Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets in Chennai. This was KKR's third IPL title as they earlier won it 2012 and 2014. This victory triggered a wave of celebration at the MA Chidambaram stadium as Team KKR left no stone unturned in their merry making. However, KKR co-owner and Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan completely stole the show with his wild celebration.

While posing for the camera with the trophy, SRK prompted his team to blow a flying kiss. Following the words of their leader, the team did the hilarious gesture, leaving the viewers in splits.

#ShahRukhKhan asked entire team to do #HarshitRana's FLYING KISS pose with the trophy for which Harshit was BANNED for a match!#KKR #IPLFinal pic.twitter.com/koKzdzLkjU — ʙɪᴊᴜ (@jaySrkianX) May 26, 2024

This flying kiss gesture was in reference to KKR star Harshit Rana, who was suspended by the BCCI for giving send-off to batters in this manner.

Rana first blew a flying kiss to SRH batter Mayank Agarwal, for which he received a fine and a warning. Later, he he almost did to Delhi Capitals batter Abishekh Porel, after which he was suspended for one match by the BCCI.

"Absolutely comprehensive. This is what we demanded from the team and every individual. They stood up to the right occasion and the feeling is hard to express. It (wait) was so long, longer than the match. We played like invincibles throughout the season. There's so much to cherish right now. It is pleasing, the performance has been flawless throughout. I am running out of words right now. We have been tremendous from game one, we stepped up today," said KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer after winning the title.

"All we demanded from ourselves was to back each other whatever the situation is. The game could have either way. They have been playing phenomenal cricket - SRH - throughout the season. We were lucky to bowl first and every situation went in our favour. Thanks to SRH the way they played. Looking forward to play more competitive cricket," he added.