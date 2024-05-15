KL Rahul's run of below-average scores in the IPL 2024 continued on Tuesday with the Lucknow Super Giants skipper falling for just 5 in a match against Delhi Capitals. Chasing 209, Rahul was a crucial cog in the wheel for LSG. His dismissal was a major blow, not just from the match's perspective but from LSG's playoff chances too. LSG now are all but out of the playoff race. Even if they win their last league game by a humongous margin, it still looks very unlikely that they will go through.

After KL Rahul's dismissal, LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka gave a very calm reaction. Earlier, Goenka's animated chat with KL Rahul after LSG lost to SunRisers Hyderabad by a big margin went viral. The two have since met and things seems normal now. Goenka even hosted Rahul for dinner on Monday. Then, Goenka even applauded a catch by KL Rahul during the match vs DC.

All that, however, did not stop social media users from having a go at Goenka for his reaction when Rahul was dismissed.

Goenka smiling after KL Rahul's wicket pic.twitter.com/R0K4BVteSN — Div (@div_yumm) May 14, 2024

Cunning smile by Sanjiv Goenka

Kl Rahul don't deserves this

Come to RCB @klrahul



#DCvLSG pic.twitter.com/nlq1X72cR1 — (@DilipVK18) May 14, 2024

Sanjiv Goenka smiling after KL Rahul's wicket, this guy is venomous as hell. pic.twitter.com/rFFCvWAG8W — TravisBickle (@TravisbickleCSK) May 14, 2024

After the loss vs SRH, not only KL Rahul, Goenka could be seen having an intense discussion with LSG coach Justin Langer.

Now, Justin Langer has opened up on the subject. "I was so surprised by the reaction. It was incredible. I thought about it a lot for the last four days. There are not very many surprises in my life. I have had four surprises in my life. They were the four sexes of my daughter, when they were born, because I had no idea. And they kept coming out. I said, 'It's a girl'. Four girls but we didn't know. It was a great surprise, as we did not know. When I saw the reaction the other night, it was the fifth surprise of my life," said Langer to RevSportz.

"Anyone who knows Mr. Goenka or KL Rahul knows they are the calmest and most peaceful men on the planet. When I saw there were some arms going about, I thought, 'Woah, I have never seen this before.' When I listened to the conversation, it was just about where our plan went wrong in the game, and it went wrong.

"That is the funny thing about the aftermath of what happened. No one knew what was said. I am so surprised by the birth of my daughters because it was all about the plan of our game and where it went wrong. It was just cricket talk. We are just laughing about it, and it has been such an awesome relationship between Mr. Goenka, his son, KL, and myself," Langer added.