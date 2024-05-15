RR vs PBKS Live Score Updates, IPL 2024: India's T20 WC Star Clean Bowled By Sam Curran, RR Struggle
RR vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: Rajasthan Royals take on Punjab Kings in IPL 2024 encounter.
RR vs PBKS IPL 2024 LIVE Score: Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Sanju Samson are out in the middle for RR after Sam Curran struck early to dismiss Yashasvi Jaiswal. Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bat against Punjab Kings at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. While PBKS are already out of the playoff contention, RR are still not guaranteed of a top two finish, with SRH, on 14 points, also in contention. (Live Scorecard | IPL 2024 Points Table)
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran(c), Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal
RR vs PBKS Live Updates, IPL 2024
Four!
Edged but it drops just short!
Tucks the batter up for room by banging into the deck, Tom Kohler-Cadmore swivels in his crease and controls the pull to hit it down to deep backward square leg for one.
Fuller in length and shaping in nicely, on middle and leg, Tom Kohler-Cadmore gets his bat out in front and knocks it straight to mid on.
Going across the right-hander, at 130.8 kph, Tom Kohler-Cadmore presents a straight bat to defend but does well not to go chasing at the delivery. The ball zips past the outside edge of his bat.
Begins on a hard length, around off, Sanju Samson rides the bounce and steers it down to deep third for a single.
Arshdeep Singh to share the new ball.
FOUR! Tom Kohler-Cadmore is up and running in the Indian T20 League! Full and swinging into the pads by Curran, Tom Kohler-Cadmore waits on it and helps it away off his pads. The ball races down to the fine leg fence for a boundary. End of an eventful first over.
Too straight, on the pads, full as well, Sanju Samson clips it off his pads to deep backward square leg and gets off the mark with a single.
Sanju Samson comes in at number 3.
OUT! DRAGGED ON! The Punjab skipper wins the battle against Jaiswal and lets the latter know! No foot movement from the southpaw and he pays the ultimate price. Serves it on a length, in the channel on off, Yashasvi Jaiswal does not move his feet much and goes for the drive away from his body. He plays at it tentatively and the inward movement leads to his downfall. Gets an inside edge that clatters back into the leg stump.
Fuller in length and attacks the stumps does Curran, Yashasvi Jaiswal shapes up to go back over the bowler's head initially but adjusts well to the inward angle and pushes it down to mid on.
Drags his length back and bowls it closer to the off-stump line, Yashasvi Jaiswal hangs back and stabs it along the ground to point.
FOUR! BANG! Yashasvi Jaiswal has arrived in Guwahati! Curran starts from over the wicket and offers width on off, on a length, a hint of away movement, Yashasvi Jaiswal frees his arms and smacks it between cover and mid off for a boundary to get going.
The game is set to begin. The Punjab players stride out and take the field. Followed by Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Yashasvi Jaiswal who walk out to open for Rajasthan. Sam Curran gets the new ball in hand. Here we go...
Sam Curran, the captain of Punjab is in for a chat. States that the most important thing is to play as a spoilsport now and for pride as well. Hopes to get two points from this game and take some pride. Informs that there was a lot of good cricket bring played by the boys, but they missed out on taking the advantage. Adds that there are a few changes to the side. Nathan Ellis gets his first game of the season, even Harpreet Brar is back in the side.
The captain of Rajasthan, Sanju Samson, says that they will bat first. States that this is kind of a second home for them. Adds that a few of the guys have been waiting here for the last 2-3 days to check for dew, but there has not been much dew, so they want to bat first. Tells that the team has been doing really great. Shares that the mood in the camp is a bit more relaxed after last night's result. Informs that Tom Kohler-Cadmore comes in for Jos Buttler and Donovan Ferreira might come in as the Impact Player later.
Impact players nominated by Punjab - Ashutosh Sharma, Vidwath Kaverappa, Tanay Thyagarajan, Rishi Dhawan, Harpreet Singh.
Punjab (Playing XI) - Prabhsimran Singh, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma (In for Ashutosh Sharma), Sam Curran (C), Harpreet Brar (In for Vidwath Kaverappa), Harshal Patel, Nathan Ellis (In for Liam Livingstone), Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.
Impact players nominated by Rajasthan - Tanush Kotian, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Kuldeep Sen, Donovan Ferreira.