RR vs PBKS IPL 2024 LIVE Score: Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Sanju Samson are out in the middle for RR after Sam Curran struck early to dismiss Yashasvi Jaiswal. Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bat against Punjab Kings at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. While PBKS are already out of the playoff contention, RR are still not guaranteed of a top two finish, with SRH, on 14 points, also in contention. (Live Scorecard | IPL 2024 Points Table)

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran(c), Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal