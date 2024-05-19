Story ProgressBack to home
RR vs KKR LIVE Score, IPL 2024: Rain In Guwahati Delays Toss For RR v KKR Game, Have A Look At Weather Forecast
RR vs KKR, IPL 2024 LIVE Score: Rajasthan Royals take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the final league game of IPL 2024.
IPL 2024, Rajasthan vs Kolkata LIVE Updates© BCCI
RR vs KKR Live Updates, IPL 2024: Rain has delayed the toss in Guwahati. Rajasthan Royals take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the final league game of IPL 2024 at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati on Sunday. Both the teams have qualified for the playoffs with KKR set to finish at the top spot in the points table. On the other hand, RR will aim to seal a top-two finish with a victory in the game. If SunRisers Hyderabad win their ongoing match against Punjab Kings, they will reach the second spot in the points table, replacing RR. (Live Scorecard | IPL 2024 Points Table)
Here are the Live Updates of RR vs KKR IPL 2024 match -
Match 70, Indian Premier League, 2024, May 19, 2024
Match Delayed
RR
KKR
Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
- 19:09 (IST)RR v KKR Live: Here is the weather report for tonight -
- 19:05 (IST)RR v KKR Live: Toss delayed due to rainThe toss for the game has been delayed due to rain in Guwahati. The pitch has been put under cover.
- 18:49 (IST)RR v KKR Live: KKR aim to stay on winning trackSince their win in the return leg clash against Mumbai Indians at Eden Gardens on May 11, KKR have not played any match with the washout in Ahmedabad. Travelling to Ahmedabad and then back home in Kolkata for a day's practice and again heading to Guwahati for the final league clash could be quite frustrating and break their rhythm of four-match winning streak. It remains to be seen if the Gautam Gambhir-mentored side manage to hold on to the winning momentum without appearing to be rusty.
- 18:26 (IST)RR v KKR Live: KKR to finish at table topKKR (19 points), on the other hand, have already assured themselves a table top position after a washout against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad in the previous round handed them one point. They will be high on confidence but at the same time they may have to guard against complacency.
- 18:16 (IST)RR v KKR Live: Squads -Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (c), KS Bharat (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Chetan Sakariya, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Gus Atkinson and Allah Ghazanfar.Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Abid Mushtaq, Avesh Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Donovan Ferreira, Kuldeep Sen, Kunal Singh Rathore, Nandre Burger, Navdeep Saini, Ravichandran Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Rovman Powell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Trent Boult, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Tanush Kotian.
- 18:00 (IST)RR v KKR Live: Poor batting form of RRRR's batting flair has eluded them as they have not managed to cross the 150-mark in their last two matches, and with their star England opener Jos Buttler returning home for national duty, the Royals have big shoes to fill. Their top three batters Yashasvi Jaiswal, skipper Sanju Samson and local hero Riyan Parag will have to shoulder additional responsibilities if they are to snap the losing streak and head to the playoffs finishing in top-two, that will give them two cracks to reach the final.
- 17:39 (IST)Welcome guys!Rajasthan Royals will be desperate to snap their four-match losing streak and finish in the top two when they meet table toppers Kolkata Knight Riders in an important IPL game at Guwahati on Sunday. Having secured the playoff berth with 16 points, Royals have started floundering at the business end of the tournament losing four matches on the trot.
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest IPL 2024 Updates, check out IPL 2024 schedules and IPL points table at NDTV Sports.Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.