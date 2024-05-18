The highly anticipated Match 68 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 is set to take place between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The match is scheduled for Saturday. This encounter promises to be a thrilling showdown as both teams aim to bolster their standings in the league. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) enter this match with a mixed bag of results. They have played 13 matches so far and are positioned sixth on the points table with 12 points.

In their most recent outing, RCB defeated Delhi Capitals by a convincing 47-run margin, showcasing their potential to dominate. Yash Dayal was the standout performer in that match, earning a remarkable 103 fantasy points. As RCB gears up for this crucial clash, they will be keen to leverage their home advantage and secure a much-needed victory.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK), on the other hand, have had a slightly better run in the tournament. Also having played 13 matches, CSK are fourth on the points table with 14 points. Their last match saw them secure a solid five-wicket win against Rajasthan Royals, with Simarjeet Singh leading the fantasy points tally for CSK with 85 points. CSK will be aiming to continue their winning momentum and further solidify their position in the top four.

Players to watch out for

When it comes to key players for fantasy cricket, a few names stand out.

Ruturaj Gaikwad:

For CSK, Ruturaj Gaikwad has been exceptional, scoring 583 runs in 13 matches with an impressive average of 58.3 per match.

Virat Kohli:

RCB's Virat Kohli has been in stellar form, amassing 661 runs in 13 matches at an average of 66.1

Faf du Plessis:

Faf du Plessis, another crucial player for RCB, has scored 367 runs, averaging 28.2 per match.

Ravindra Jadeja:

Ravindra Jadeja's all-round abilities have also been vital for CSK, with 225 runs at an average of 37.5 per match.

Shivam Dube:

Shivam Dube, another key player for CSK, has contributed significantly with 389 runs at an average of 38.9 per match.

Cameron Green:

Cameron Green from RCB, known for his dual skills, has scored 190 runs and taken eight wickets in 11 matches, making him a valuable asset.

In conclusion, this match is pivotal for both RCB and CSK as they strive to climb higher on the points table. With both teams featuring star-studded line-ups and high stakes, fans can expect a captivating and fiercely contested battle at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.