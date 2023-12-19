Cricket fans around the world were taken aback by the news of all-rounder Hardik Pandya replacing Rohit Sharma as the skipper of Mumbai Indians, for the upcoming season of IPL. Hardik was traded back to Mumbai Indians from Gujarat Titans at a price of Rs 15 crore. However, in a recent development, it was announced that the all-rounder will also be leading the five-time champions in IPL 2024. Several fans and former cricketers expressed disappointment over this decision and supported Rohit, who has led MI to the title five times.

Rohit was appointed as the captain of MI in the middle of IPL 2013, replacing Australia legend Ricky Ponting. Since then, MI reached new heights with every passing season and won the trophy in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020.

Former India batter Irfan Pathan backed Rohit and stated that hi stature in MI is as high as MS Dhoni's in Chennai Super Kings.

"Rohit Sharma has a huge stature in the team. For me, Rohit Sharma's stature in Mumbai Indians is similar to that of Dhoni's stature in CSK. Rohit Sharma has build the team with blood and sweat as captain, he has contributed a lot, always involved in the team meeting. He is an amazing captain, a bowlers' captain. Last year, despite (Jofra) Archer's form and (Jasprit) Bumrah not being there, Rohit still had a great IPL season as a captain," Irfan told Star Sports.

"Now, with SKY, Bumrah and Rohit being there, who have performed leadership roles at International level, it will be a challenge for Hardik. The result lies in management for MI and Hardik. It won't be easy for Hardik," he added.

Hardik became a part of MI camp in 2015 and went to play six seasons with the franchise. In 2022, Hardik was released by MI, ahead of the mega auctions and was drafted by Gujarat Titans as a skipper.

He went to lead Gujarat to their title in their maiden season in 2022 and even took to the side to the final in IPL 2023, where they lost against CSK.