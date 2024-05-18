RCB vs CSK Live Updates, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore face Chennai Super Kings in a do-or-die game at M Chinnaswamy Stadium tonight. Both the teams will be fighting for the final playoff spot. Rain threat looms over the game. Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals and SunRisers Hyderabad have already qualified for the playoffs. CSK have 14 points after playing 13 games, while RCB have 12 points after playing 13 games. To make it to the final 4, RCB need to beat CSK by a margin of minimum 18 runs of 11 balls to spare, otherwise the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side will enter the playoffs on the virtue of a better net run rate. Virat Kohli is 76 runs away from becoming the first-ever batter in IPL history to reach to 8000 runs. (Live Scorecard | IPL 2024 Points Table)

Here are the Live Updates of RCB vs CSK IPL 2024 match -