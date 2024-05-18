RCB vs CSK LIVE Score, IPL 2024: Virat Kohli On Verge Of Massive Record But Rain Threat Looms Over RCB v CSK
IPL 2024, RCB vs CSK Live Score: Both RCB and CSK will be fighting for the final playoff spot.
RCB vs CSK Live Updates, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore face Chennai Super Kings in a do-or-die game at M Chinnaswamy Stadium tonight. Both the teams will be fighting for the final playoff spot. Rain threat looms over the game. Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals and SunRisers Hyderabad have already qualified for the playoffs. CSK have 14 points after playing 13 games, while RCB have 12 points after playing 13 games. To make it to the final 4, RCB need to beat CSK by a margin of minimum 18 runs of 11 balls to spare, otherwise the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side will enter the playoffs on the virtue of a better net run rate. Virat Kohli is 76 runs away from becoming the first-ever batter in IPL history to reach to 8000 runs. (Live Scorecard | IPL 2024 Points Table)
Here are the Live Updates of RCB vs CSK IPL 2024 match -
- 16:58 (IST)IPL 2024 Live: Kohli on verge of huge recordVirat Kohli needs 76 runs more to become the first-ever batter to register 8000 runs in IPL. He is also the leading run-scorer in the tournament.
- 16:37 (IST)IPL 2024 Live: Last spot remaining in playoffsThursday's washout in Hyderabad meant that Sunrisers Hyderabad joined Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals as the three confirmed teams for the playoffs and the race is now for only one spot with two teams in fray -- CSK and RCB.
- 16:25 (IST)RCB vs CSK Live Score: Squads -RCB: Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh and Saurav Chauhan.CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni (wk), Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Moeen Ali, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar and Aravelly Avanish.
- 16:09 (IST)RCB vs CSK Live: Have a look at weather forecast -
- 16:03 (IST)Live IPL Score: Rain threat looms over the game!Rain threat looms over the crucial clash in Bengaluru with the local authorities issuing a 'Yellow Alert' in the city due to the bad weather conditions. Bengaluru witnessed very little rain on Thursday and mostly cloudy weather on Friday. However, fans are unlikely to witness a full 20-overs-a-side contest on Saturday. According to Accuweather, chances of rain are 87 percentage with a few thunderstorms in the evening. For more CLICK HERE
- 15:56 (IST)Welcome guys!Royal Challengers Bengaluru's fairytale resurgent run will be up against the might of five-time champions Chennai Super Kings and the weather gods when the two sides clash in an epic do-or-die match to decide the fourth and final team for the IPL play-offs at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Saturday.