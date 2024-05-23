Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) truly went on a rampant run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, winning 6 matches on the trot to qualify for the playoffs. In a must-win match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), RCB held onto their nerves, with pacer Yash Dayal delivering in the final over to ensure a 4th place finish for the team. The mood in the RCB camp after the win was such that the entire team is said to have celebrated by partying till 5 AM.

However, RCB players' jubilation didn't last long, with the franchise getting knocked out in the Eliminator clash against Rajasthan Royals. Yash Dayal was one of the heroes for RCB in the match against CSK. It was his father who revealed that the players partied till 5 AM in the morning, celebrating their progression to the next round.

"Yash told his mother that the after-match party lasted till 5 AM (after beating CSK). He was so happy. Also, he said that when he got hit for a six in the first ball by Dhoni, he controlled himself to focus on bowling, not thinking about who was there on the crease, whether it was Dhoni or Jadeja," Yash's father Chanderpal Dayal told IANS.

After getting hit by MS Dhoni on the first ball of the final over, Yash made a magnificent comeback to concede only 7 runs in the over. But, the left-arm pacer couldn't continue his form in the Eliminator clash against Rajasthan.

Dayal went for 37 runs in the match against RR, bowling just 3 overs while failing to pick a single wicket. He was the most expensive bowler on the day for RCB, conceding at 12.30 per over.

RCB remain one of the few franchises that is yet to win an IPL title, having participated in all 17 seasons of the T20 league. With the loss against the Royals, the Bengaluru side registered an unwanted record of losing the most number of playoffs matches in IPL.