There is no doubt that the Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the best T20 competitions in the world. Thanks to the kind of quality matches it offers and the players it features, IPL is always the talk of the town. Hence, it is quite understandable that the Indian tournament is often compared to various other marquee T20 events across the globe. During his recent interaction with media, legendary Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram said that IPL is bigger than the Pakistan Super League (PSL). He added that PSL is like mini-IPL of Pakistan.

"IPL or PSL," was the question asked to Akram on Sportskeeda.

"IPL. I have worked in both. You can't compare the two, IPL is huge. PSL is huge in Pakistan no doubt, it's like mini-IPL of Pakistan," was his reply.

When asked to pick one between Kolkata Knight Riders and Karachi Kings, Akram took both.

Multiple media reports have suggested that IPL 2024 window will start from March 22 and will go on till May end. The final dates of the IPL 2024 will be announced once the dates for India's general elections are finalised by the Election Commission.

The IPL auction 2024 emerged as an intense battleground where Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Gujarat Titans (GT) engaged fervently to add Mitchell Starc's firepower to their squad.

While there was no doubt that Starc, especially after the ODI World Cup success in India, would be a highly sought-after player in the auction, his acquisition by the KKR for a record-breaking sum of Rs 24.75 crore raised the eyebrows of many.

On the other hand, another World Cup winning start from Australia, Pat Cummins was bought by SunRisers Hyderbad for a whopping sum of Rs 20.50 crore.