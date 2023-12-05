Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg feels while trading in Hardik Pandya was a good move from Mumbai Indians (MI), Cameron Green's move to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) could turn out to be a poor one. MI traded in Hardik for an undisclosed fee from Gujarat Titans, while the five-time champions traded Australia all-rounder Green to RCB for a sum of Rs 17.5 crore. Hogg feels that instead of buying Green, RCB should've invested their money in improving the quality of their bowling department.

"Is he worth it? RCB, I am looking at their line-up. I think this is a poor choice. Nothing against Green's talent. He was good for Mumbai Indians last year. But if you look at RCB's list, they spend big on their batting line-up. They don't have enough cash there to spend on enough quality bowlers. If you want to win the IPL, you need quality bowlers to defend totals and set the games up. I think this is a poor choice from RCB and Green could have been suitable at some other club," Hogg said in a video on his Instagram handle.

Hogg further explained why Hardik's return to MI and Green's trade to RCB is a win-win situation for the Rohit Sharma-led side.

"Mumbai Indians, they threw Cameron Green out there for a little bit of trade bait, trying to free up some cash to get Hardik Pandya into their squad. It worked a treat. RCB couldn't resist. They swooped in there, not wanting Green to go back into the auction thinking they might have had a little bit more to pay for the all-rounder," he added.

Green, who was bought for a whopping Rs 17.5 crore at the auction last December, featured in 16 matches. The Australian had an impressive start to the IPL, hitting an unbeaten century and two half-centuries while also taking six wickets.

Players retained by RCB: Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Vyshak Vijaykumar

Players traded in: Mayank Dagar, Cameron Green (traded from Mumbai Indians).

Remaining purse: Rs 23.25 crore